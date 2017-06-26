JK Rowling celebrates Harry Potter's 20th anniversary
June 26, 2017 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - We don't know how it's happened, but 20 whole years have passed since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first charmed readers of the UK with its pure, unadulterated magic, Digital Spy said.
But if that fact alone isn't enough to make you sob into your well-loved copies of Harry Potter, then JK Rowling's touching message to her fans certainly will.
Thanking followers for their "wonderful" support throughout her – and Harry's – journey, Jo tweeted: "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others.
"It's been wonderful. Thank you."
Rowling isn't the only person celebrating 20 years of the wizarding world – Twitter has also waved its magic technological wand for the occasion and created a very special emoji.
Yep, to commemorate such a momentous occasion, Twitter has added an emoji alongside the #HarryPotter20 hashtag of the iconic glasses and scar of The Boy Who Lived.
Fans the world over have been using the hashtag to remember their fondest memories of Harry Potter, insisting that Hogwarts will be a part of their lives. Always, Digital Spy said.
Photo: Jonathan Lodge
