Steve Carell talks work on “Despicable Me” villain’s voice

PanARMENIAN.Net - Steve Carell has revealed just how he developed the hilarious voice of Felonious Gru for the Despicable Me movies, Digital Spy said.

His portrayal of the bossy villain-turned-hero-turned-villain-again has made us chuckle, and we're certain there are many more belly laughs ahead with Despicable Me 3.

Not only does Steve voice Gru in the latest Despicable Me, he also does double duty voicing the mad genius' handsome and suave brother Dru!

Taking us behind the curtain on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (June 23), Steve explained that a very special audience helped him settle on the perfect super villain voice.

"My children are responsible for Felonious Gru's voice," the actor said. "I tried about a few on my kids and that was the one that made them laugh."

He also joked: "I just listen to the voices in my head [for inspiration]!"

Steve was joined on Graham Norton's couch by co-star Kristen Wiig, who said she had major incentive for reprising her role as Gru's wife Lucy Wilde in Despicable Me 3.

"We had no worries because we have the most unbelievably good filmmakers. We are very lucky," she noted.

Despicable Me 3 — which also features the voices of South Park's Trey Parker, Steve Coogan and Julie Andrews — opens in US and UK cinemas on Friday, June 30, while The Graham Norton Show continues next Friday (June 30) at 10.35pm on BBC One with a special highlights compilation.