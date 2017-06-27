“Deadpool 2” new set pics feature Ryan Reynolds
June 27, 2017 - 10:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson will find himself in another bizarre situation in "Deadpool 2" as hinted in newly surfaced set photos. The actor was seen filming scene which involves a kid's birthday party in Vancouver, Canada on Monday, June 26, AceShowbiz said.
Reynolds only donned a mask portion of Deadpool's red costume. Wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and athletic pants, he flashed his abs as he leaped off a platform towards an awaiting landing pad. He was also seen chatting with some of the kids.
Earlier that day, Reynolds walked around the set in his regular street clothes. The Canadian actor looked stylish in a light blue button-down shirt and skinny jeans. He also wore sunglasses, while his hands had Wade Wilson's makeup.
"Deadpool 2" is directed by David Leitch and scripted by Rhett Reese. Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Karan Soni (Dopinder). Added to the cast are Jack Kesy who will play villain, Josh Brolin as time-travelling mutant Cable, and Zazie Beetz who will play Domino.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
May's deal with DUP weakens United Kingdom: Wales, Scotland Leaders of Scotland and Wales accused Prime Minister Theresa May of weakening the ties of the United Kingdom.
Music Box Films purchases comedy-drama “Back to Burgundy” The story focuses on a man who left his family and his native Burgundy 10 years ago to tour the world.
Vimeo no longer pursuing subscription video service Vimeo will dissolve its development team, which had been working to acquire programming for a subscription offering.
Israel strikes Hamas militant sites in Gaza after projectile fired The strikes hit training sites but caused no injuries. The projectile on Israel fell in an open area and no one was hurt.