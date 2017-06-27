“Deadpool 2” new set pics feature Ryan Reynolds

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson will find himself in another bizarre situation in "Deadpool 2" as hinted in newly surfaced set photos. The actor was seen filming scene which involves a kid's birthday party in Vancouver, Canada on Monday, June 26, AceShowbiz said.

Reynolds only donned a mask portion of Deadpool's red costume. Wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and athletic pants, he flashed his abs as he leaped off a platform towards an awaiting landing pad. He was also seen chatting with some of the kids.

Earlier that day, Reynolds walked around the set in his regular street clothes. The Canadian actor looked stylish in a light blue button-down shirt and skinny jeans. He also wore sunglasses, while his hands had Wade Wilson's makeup.

"Deadpool 2" is directed by David Leitch and scripted by Rhett Reese. Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Karan Soni (Dopinder). Added to the cast are Jack Kesy who will play villain, Josh Brolin as time-travelling mutant Cable, and Zazie Beetz who will play Domino.