“Marvel's Inhumans” gets TV premiere date, unveils new poster

PanARMENIAN.Net - ABC finally has announced the TV premiere date for its upcoming "Marvel's Inhumans". As AceShowbiz reports citing Yahoo TV, the Royal Family from floating city Attilan will arrive on the small screen on Friday, September 29, airing back-to-back its first two episodes from 8-10 P.M. on the network. "Marvel's Inhumans" will later air on Friday at 9 P.M. slot, following "Once Upon a Time".

Along with the announcement, ABC also unveils a new poster of "Marvel's Inhumans". The epic poster features Maximus the Mad front and center, the silent King Black Bolt and Medusa, the Queen. The poster highlights Medusa's iconic long red hair.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will chronicle "a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, [which] were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. 'Marvel's Inhumans' will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family."

Anson Mount stars as Black Bolt, the silent King of the Inhumans. Also starring on the series are Serinda Swan as Medusa, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal and Sonya Balmores as Auran. The cast also includes Mike Moh as Triton, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Henry Ian Cusick as Dr. Evan Declan and Ellen Woglom in an undisclosed role. Lockjaw the giant dog will also be featured on the series.

Roel Reine directs the first two episodes, while Scott Buck serves as showrunner. Buck will also executive produce the eight-episode series alongside Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory with Marvel Television and ABC Studios co-producing.

Prior to the TV debut, the first two episodes will screen in IMAX theaters worldwide for two weeks, starting on September 1.