Google kills Gchat in favor of Hangouts
June 27, 2017 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Talk, also known as Gchat, has officially been put out to pasture and replaced with Hangouts. The tech giant has been threatening to do so since March, so you've only yourself to blame for holding on to an internet messaging services from days gone by, Engadget said.
Of course, Hangouts is slowly being sidelined itself -- at least in the consumer sphere. As recently as March, Google pushed new Hangouts features aimed at enterprise clients as it continues to aim its AI-powered Allo and Duo chat services at non-commercial users. For a company that can't seem to stop making messaging apps, at least sending Gchat to the glue factory will free up some space for its current slate to specialize their services, Engadget said.
Top stories
If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo to introduce Alexa into your apartment, now might be a good time to pick an Echo up.
Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
The source did not elaborate further on the phone including pricing. A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.
The family lawyer said the NTSB's findings should put to rest previous media reports that Brown was watching a movie at the time of the crash.
Partner news
Latest news
Netflix nabs Jack Black's “Polka King” The feature follows Grammy-nominated polka sensation Jan Lewan, who ended up running a Soviet souvenir-based Ponzi scheme that landed him in jail.
Warner Bros. readying “The Accountant” sequel with Ben Affleck The 2016 feature followed a highly functioning autistic man who worked as an accountant for criminal organizations.
May's deal with DUP weakens United Kingdom: Wales, Scotland Leaders of Scotland and Wales accused Prime Minister Theresa May of weakening the ties of the United Kingdom.
“Remarkable Creatures” bestseller to get film treatment “Remarkable Creatures” centers on two female 19th century fossil hunters who make significant discoveries that changed the scientific world forever.