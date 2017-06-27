Warner Bros. readying “The Accountant” sequel with Ben Affleck
June 27, 2017 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Warner Bros. is readying a sequel for The Accountant, with Ben Affleck in talks to return to star, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Writer Bill Dubuque and director Gavin O’Connor are also in talks for the proposed sequel to the 2016 feature, which followed a highly functioning autistic man who worked as an accountant for criminal organizations. When the Treasury Department starts to follow his activities, he uses his background as an assassin to protect himself and others.
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams are also eyeing a return.
The action-drama grossed $86 million at the domestic box office on the relatively modest budget of $44 million. It earned $155 million globally.
Affleck has a long working relationship with Warner Bros., which made his best picture Oscar-winning feature Argo. The studio also distributed his most recent passion project, the 2016 period crime drama Live by Night, which did not fare as well at the box office.
He will next be seen in Warner Bros.' November superhero release Justice League, which is currently undergoing reshoots with Joss Whedon after he took over directorial duties for Zach Snyder. The actor is also set to star in the Matt Reeves-directed Batman stand-alone.
