Netflix nabs Jack Black's “Polka King”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the Jack Black-starrer The Polka King, which first debuted at Sundance, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The feature is based on the documentary The Man Who Would Be Polka King from directors Joshua Brown and John Mikulak, which follows Grammy-nominated polka sensation Jan Lewan, who ended up running a Soviet souvenir-based Ponzi scheme that landed him in jail.

Black stars as Lewan and also acted as a producer under his Electric Dynamite banner. David Permut, Stuart Cornfeld, Shivani Rawat, Monica Levinson, Wally Wolodarsky and Priyanka Mattoo also produced.

Infinitely Polar Bear helmer Maya Forbes and former Simpsons writer Wally Wolodarsky wrote the movie, and Forbes directed. The Polka King also stars Jenny Slate, Vanessa Bayer and Jason Schwartzman.

The Hollywood Reporter's review out of Sundance said of the film: "Jack Black, as the immigrant musician in question, finds a role that invites a great deal of Jack Black-ness, full of peppy showmanship and thickly accented dialogue."

Netflix will release The Polka King on its service later this year.