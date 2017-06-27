“Conjuring 3” in the works with David Leslie Johnson attached to pen script

PanARMENIAN.Net - The “Conjuring” universe continues to expand.

New Line is moving forward on its third iteration of the “Conjuring” franchise with “The Conjuring 3”. David Leslie Johnson is on board to script. James Wan will serve as producer through his Atomic Monster production company with Peter Safran, Variety said.

The logline for “The Conjuring 3” is under wraps. As with the first two “Conjuring” films, which starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal researchers Lorraine and Ed Warren, the story will be taken from the Warrens’ case files.

Johnson wrote “The Conjuring 2,” which went on to gross $320 million worldwide. The news comes two weeks after New Line launched development on “The Crooked Man,” based on the malevolent character in “The Conjuring 2” in the the fourth film spinoff from Wan’s 2013 hit “The Conjuring.” The others are “Annabelle,” “Annabelle: Creation” and “The Nun.”

The two “Conjuring” films and 2014’s “Annabelle” have combined to gross $897 million in box office worldwide. “Annabelle: Creation” opens Aug. 11 and “The Nun” opens on July 13, 2018.

“The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe. New Line successfully spun off 2014’s “Annabelle” from the demonic doll in 2013’s “The Conjuring.” “Annabelle” was a massive hit with $256 million worldwide on a $6 million budget.

Johnson has worked on the script for Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” which Wan is currently directing. Johnson’s credits include the horror film “Orphan,”Unforgettable,” “Wrath of the Titans,” “Red Riding Hood” and several episodes of “The Walking Dead.” He is repped by Paradigm and attorney Howard Abramson at Behr Abramson Levy. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.