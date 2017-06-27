Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” to open Ischia Film Fest

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ischia Global Film and Music Fest has announced that Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled will open the festival this year, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Colin Trevorrow will be honored this year with the Breakout Director award for The Book of Henry. Both films will play outdoors on the Italian island at the Regina Isabella Resort’s beach theater.

Coppola was honored in Cannes with best director for The Beguiled, a thriller set during the Civil War staring Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. The Focus Features Film is a remake of the 1971 Southern Gothic film starring Clint Eastwood.

The Book of Henry, also from Focus Features, stars Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay. Watts stars as a single mother who plans on carrying out a plot to take out an abusive father after reading about it in her son’s journal.

Trevorrow became a go-to director after 2012's Safety Not Guaranteed and 2015’s Jurassic World, and was subsequently booked to shoot the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

“Sofia Coppola has delivered a cinematic masterpiece that should receive recognition from the industry and audiences alike, and we are pleased to be screening it at Ischia Global, as we are with Colin Trevorrow’s fascinating film that is certain to take audiences on a very quirky cinematic ride,” said festival founder-producer Pascal Vicedomini and Honorary Board chairman Mark Canton.

“We are truly pleased and excited that our friends at Universal Pictures International and Universal Pictures Italy have chosen to screen two of their most important summer releases at Ischia Global.”

The Ischia Global Film and Music Fest takes place July 9-16 off the coast of Naples.