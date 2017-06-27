President Sargsyan will become Armenian PM: former opposition MP

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan will become Armenia’s prime minister in 2018, as the new constitution allows such a turn of events, and will have control over security forces, deputy chairman of the opposition Heritage party Armen Martirosyan told RFE/RL Armenian Service.

According to him, under the new Constitution, two thirds of the National Assembly can make amendments in the Constitution. Thus, he said, the authorities can transmit the control over security forces either to the president or the secretary of the National Security Council.

“Either way, Serzh Sargsyan will be [at the helm of security forces],” Martirosyan said.

The former lawmaker said the opposition needs to unite "to return Armenia’s sovereignty.”

On Sunday, The Heritiga party announced it is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change.”