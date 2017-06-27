President Sargsyan will become Armenian PM: former opposition MP
June 27, 2017 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan will become Armenia’s prime minister in 2018, as the new constitution allows such a turn of events, and will have control over security forces, deputy chairman of the opposition Heritage party Armen Martirosyan told RFE/RL Armenian Service.
According to him, under the new Constitution, two thirds of the National Assembly can make amendments in the Constitution. Thus, he said, the authorities can transmit the control over security forces either to the president or the secretary of the National Security Council.
“Either way, Serzh Sargsyan will be [at the helm of security forces],” Martirosyan said.
The former lawmaker said the opposition needs to unite "to return Armenia’s sovereignty.”
On Sunday, The Heritiga party announced it is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change.”
Top stories
U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
Ukrainian banks, electricity firm hit by fresh cyber attack The central bank said an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, but did not give further details.
Syria denies U.S. allegations of coming chemical attack Ali Haidar, the Syrian minister for national reconciliation, said the charges foreshadowed a new diplomatic campaign against Syria at the U.N.
Ranger Campus opens in Armenia's Caucasus Wildlife Refuge The Ranger Campus is entirely constructed with eco-friendly materials and equipped with state-of-the-art “green” technologies.