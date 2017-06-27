“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” graphic novel to be published soon
June 27, 2017 - 20:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ahead of the fall launch of IDW Publishing's Star Wars Adventures comic book, more aimed at younger readers than the current Marvel line of Star Wars material, the San Diego-based publisher will be making a surprise earlier visit to a galaxy far, far away with the U.S. debut of an all-ages adaptation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The 80-page graphic novel is written by Alessandro Ferrari, with art from a group of Disney artists intended to bridge the gap between Star Wars and traditional Disney animation, making it more attractive for younger audiences. This group has previously adapted both the original and prequel trilogies into comic format for best-selling editions published in the U.S. by Disney Lucasfilm Press.
The IDW release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes in advance of Star Wars Adventures, a monthly series of original material for younger readers, to debut this September with a story about the early life of The Force Awakens' lead character Rey. IDW also publishes collections of Star Wars newspaper strips and other archival material related to the franchise.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens, part of Disney's Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing program in advance of this December's movie, will be released this August.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Large-scale cyberattack spreading through Russia and Ukraine So far, in Russia, oil producer Rosneft and metal company Evraz have been affected by the attack.
Armenia’s Yelk says time showed which party was created artificially According to Alen Simonyan, time showed which political forces were created artificially, and which ones were experienced and reliable.
Facebook now has 2 billion monthly users Facebook was creeping up on 2 billion in March, when the social network revealed it had 1.94 billion monthly active users, up 300 million from the previous year.
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.