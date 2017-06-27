// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” graphic novel to be published soon

June 27, 2017 - 20:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ahead of the fall launch of IDW Publishing's Star Wars Adventures comic book, more aimed at younger readers than the current Marvel line of Star Wars material, the San Diego-based publisher will be making a surprise earlier visit to a galaxy far, far away with the U.S. debut of an all-ages adaptation of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The 80-page graphic novel is written by Alessandro Ferrari, with art from a group of Disney artists intended to bridge the gap between Star Wars and traditional Disney animation, making it more attractive for younger audiences. This group has previously adapted both the original and prequel trilogies into comic format for best-selling editions published in the U.S. by Disney Lucasfilm Press.

The IDW release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes in advance of Star Wars Adventures, a monthly series of original material for younger readers, to debut this September with a story about the early life of The Force Awakens' lead character Rey. IDW also publishes collections of Star Wars newspaper strips and other archival material related to the franchise.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, part of Disney's Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing program in advance of this December's movie, will be released this August.

