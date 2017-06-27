“Bethany” director to helm psychological thriller “Break”
June 27, 2017 - 21:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prolific horror director James Cullen Bressack is ready to give audiences a break.
The filmmaker has signed on to helm Break, a psychological thriller Bressack co-wrote alongside writer and actor Robb Stech, who originated the project's concept. The movie revolves around the great lengths people will go to in the pursuit of fame, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Bressack, 25, has been consistently working in the low-budget horror world since he was 18, but has been branching out into other genres. He notably once talked Tom Green into starring his most recent film, Bethany, after meeting him in a parking lot. Bressack's recent directing credits also include the Lifetime film If Looks Could Kill and the animated kids movie CarGo.
Carl Moellenberg, an eight-time Tony winner and veteran Broadway producer, has acquired the rights to Break along with Dominion Pictures. Moellenberg recently produced Wakefield, starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner. Dominion Pictures is managed by Moellenberg, Bobby Sain and Brandon Powers. Anthony Del Negro will also be producing Break.
