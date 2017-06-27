Palm Springs Int’l Shortfest announces 2017 winners
June 27, 2017 - 21:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2017 Palm Springs International Shortfest announced its winners on Sunday, June 25. The short film festival screened 338 short films with more than 4,200 filmmaker submissions available in the film market, Variety said.
“Facing Mecca” received two awards, including best of the festival. “The Head Vanishes” and “Dekalb Elementary” received jury awards, and “Red Light,” “Coin Operated,” “Kayayo,” and “Lost Face” received audience awards.
“After spending a week in and out of theaters, and talking with filmmakers and audiences, we close out the festival with such a strong sense of community,” said festival director Lili Rodriguez. “Filmmakers are making movies about the changing world around them. I think our award winners showcase an understanding and compassion for people and it’s a great thing to see.”
The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held Jan. 4-15, 2018, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala will be held Jan. 2.
The 2017 Palm Springs International Shortfest award winners are:
JURY AWARDS:
BEST OF FESTIVAL AWARD Facing Mecca (Switzerland), Jan-Eric Mack
GRAND JURY AWARD The Head Vanishes (France/Canada), Franck Dion
PANAVISION BEST NORTH AMERICAN SHORT Dekalb Elementary (USA), Reed Van Dyk
NON-STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS:
BEST ANIMATED SHORT The Head Vanishes (France/Canada), Franck Dion
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES Retouch (Iran), Kaveh Mazaheri
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER Great Choice (USA), Robin Comisar
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Edith + Eddie (USA), Laura Checkoway
STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS:
FUTURE FILMMAKER AWARD Where You Found Refuge (France), Guillaume Legrand
Special Mention: Fry Day (USA), Laura Moss
BEST STUDENT ANIMATION Sog (Germany), Jonatan Schwenk
BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES Facing Mecca (Switzerland), Jan-Eric Mack
BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER Iron Hands (USA/China), Johnson Cheng
BEST STUDENT DOCUMENTARY SHORT Searching for Wives (Singapore), Zuki Juno Tobgye
Special Jury Mention: I Made You, I Kill You (Romania/France), Alexandru Petru Badelita
AUDIENCE AWARDS:
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT Red Light (Bulgaria/Croatia), Toma Waszarow
BEST ANIMATION SHORT Coin Operated (USA), Nicholas Arioli
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Kayayo (Norway), Mari Bakke Riise
SHORTFEST ONLINE AUDIENCE AWARD Lost Face (Australia/Canada), Sean Meehan
ADDITIONAL PRIZES:
ALEXIS AWARD FOR BEST EMERGING STUDENT FILMMAKER Chebet (Kenya/USA), Tony Koros
HP BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD PRESENTED BY CINEMA WITHOUT BORDERS – Pantheon (France), Ange-Régis Hounkpatin
YOUTH JURY AWARD Everybody Else is Taken (New Zealand), Jessica Grace Smith
