Facebook now has 2 billion monthly users

PanARMENIAN.Net - Every month, 2 billion users post messages, share photos, disseminate links and argue with estranged family members on Facebook. Founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the milestone today (June 27) in a quick post (on Facebook, of course) saying, "We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together." That sounds a lot like he wants to do more of the same -- but you know what they say about things that ain't broke, Engadget said.

Facebook was creeping up on 2 billion in March, when the social network revealed it had 1.94 billion monthly active users, up 300 million from the previous year.

The site is celebrating its growth with a personalized video for every user -- it'll show up over the next few days in your News Feed or at facebook.com/goodaddsup. That link will also host stories of people contributing to their communities. Plus, whenever you leave love for someone on Facebook over the coming days, you'll see a message of thanks from the site itself, Engadget said.