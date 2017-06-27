Armenia’s Yelk says time showed which party was created artificially
June 27, 2017 - 22:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Yelk bloc has never linked its work with Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, and controversies inside the party can in no way affect the productivity of Yelk’s activities, Aysor.am cited a member of the bloc as saying on Tuesday, June 27.
Two out five Yerkir Tsirani members who had made it to the Yerevan City Council, left the faction to work independently.
According to Yelk and City Council member Alen Simonyan, time showed which political forces were created artificially, and which ones were experienced and reliable.
Also, Simonyan said, Yelk works hard to make the life better in the Armenian capital.
Top stories
U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Large-scale cyberattack spreading through Russia and Ukraine So far, in Russia, oil producer Rosneft and metal company Evraz have been affected by the attack.
Facebook now has 2 billion monthly users Facebook was creeping up on 2 billion in March, when the social network revealed it had 1.94 billion monthly active users, up 300 million from the previous year.
Palm Springs Int’l Shortfest announces 2017 winners “Facing Mecca” received two awards, including best of the festival. “The Head Vanishes” and “Dekalb Elementary” received jury awards.
“Bethany” director to helm psychological thriller “Break” James Cullen Bressack’s movie revolves around the great lengths people will go to in the pursuit of fame.