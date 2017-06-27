// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s Yelk says time showed which party was created artificially

Armenia’s Yelk says time showed which party was created artificially
June 27, 2017 - 22:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Yelk bloc has never linked its work with Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, and controversies inside the party can in no way affect the productivity of Yelk’s activities, Aysor.am cited a member of the bloc as saying on Tuesday, June 27.

Two out five Yerkir Tsirani members who had made it to the Yerevan City Council, left the faction to work independently.

According to Yelk and City Council member Alen Simonyan, time showed which political forces were created artificially, and which ones were experienced and reliable.

Also, Simonyan said, Yelk works hard to make the life better in the Armenian capital.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Ժամանակը ցույց տվեց՝ ով է արհեստականորեն ստեղծված ուժ, ով՝ չէ. Ալեն Սիմոնյանը՝ «Երկիր ծիրանիի» պառակտման մասին
 Top stories
U.S. envoy talks Armenia-U.S. ties with opposition Heritage party leaderU.S. envoy talks Armenia-U.S. ties with opposition Heritage party leader
U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
Armenia NA approves govt. program despite objection from oppositionArmenia NA approves govt. program despite objection from opposition
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Armenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: SharmazanovArmenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: Sharmazanov
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
Armenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. programArmenia’s Tsarukyan bloc says may vote against new govt. program
"If the content has no fundamental changes and fails to present a realistic approach by sectors, we’ll be against it,” Vahe Enfiajyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Large-scale cyberattack spreading through Russia and Ukraine So far, in Russia, oil producer Rosneft and metal company Evraz have been affected by the attack.
Facebook now has 2 billion monthly users Facebook was creeping up on 2 billion in March, when the social network revealed it had 1.94 billion monthly active users, up 300 million from the previous year.
Palm Springs Int’l Shortfest announces 2017 winners “Facing Mecca” received two awards, including best of the festival. “The Head Vanishes” and “Dekalb Elementary” received jury awards.
“Bethany” director to helm psychological thriller “Break” James Cullen Bressack’s movie revolves around the great lengths people will go to in the pursuit of fame.