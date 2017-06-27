Large-scale cyberattack spreading through Russia and Ukraine
June 27, 2017 - 22:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A large-scale cyberattack is working its way through a number of Ukrainian and Russian targets today (June 27). So far, in Russia, oil producer Rosneft and metal company Evraz have been affected by the attack. In Ukraine, Boryspil airport, the banking system, a state power distributer and even the Ukrainian government have been hit, Engadget said.
While the attacks have affected banking operations in Ukraine and will likely lead to some flight delays out of Boryspil airport, they don't seem to have impacted services on a grander scale. Rosneft said on Twitter that because it had switched to a reserve control system, its oil production wasn't stopped. And a spokesperson for the Ukrainian power distributor Ukrenergo told Reuters that the attack hadn't affected its power supplies or broader operations.
Ukraine was the target of a slew of cyberattacks last year. The country's power grid and weapon supply were hacked and Boryspil airport was hit with an attack as well. Those instances were all thought by Ukraine to have originated in Russia. But the origins of today's attacks, which have hit both Ukrainian and Russian infrastructure, aren't yet known.
There are also reports that a ransomware called "Petya" is ravaging a number of countries throughout Europe, but it's as of now unclear if the "unknown virus" reported to be affecting the Ukrainian and Russian companies is the same one.
Top stories
If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo to introduce Alexa into your apartment, now might be a good time to pick an Echo up.
Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
The source did not elaborate further on the phone including pricing. A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.
The family lawyer said the NTSB's findings should put to rest previous media reports that Brown was watching a movie at the time of the crash.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s Yelk says time showed which party was created artificially According to Alen Simonyan, time showed which political forces were created artificially, and which ones were experienced and reliable.
Palm Springs Int’l Shortfest announces 2017 winners “Facing Mecca” received two awards, including best of the festival. “The Head Vanishes” and “Dekalb Elementary” received jury awards.
“Bethany” director to helm psychological thriller “Break” James Cullen Bressack’s movie revolves around the great lengths people will go to in the pursuit of fame.
Italy’s Lucky Red nabs Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” The potentially harrowing crime drama, which is currently shooting in Rome, stars Kevin Spacey as oil billionaire J. Paul Getty.