Chernobyl radiation monitoring system hit by global cyberattack
June 28, 2017 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The automatic radiation monitoring system at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was hit by a cyberattack Tuesday, June 27 and monitoring was being carried out manually, CNN reports citing a Ukrainian federal agency.
"Due to the temporary disconnection of the Windows system, the radiation monitoring in the area of the industrial site is carried out manually," the agency for control of the Chernobyl exclusion zone said in a statement.
The statement also said that all "technological systems of the station operate in the normal mode," but that "in connection with the cyberattack, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant website is not working."
A number of companies and agencies across Europe reported that they were under cyberattack on Tuesday, including Russian oil and gas company Rosneft and Danish shipping firm Maersk. The source of the attack is not yet clear.
The nuclear power plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 when a reactor exploded. The disaster led to mass evacuations from the area and the creation of a 19-mile uninhabitable exclusion zone around the site.
Top stories
If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo to introduce Alexa into your apartment, now might be a good time to pick an Echo up.
Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
The source did not elaborate further on the phone including pricing. A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.
The family lawyer said the NTSB's findings should put to rest previous media reports that Brown was watching a movie at the time of the crash.
Partner news
Latest news
Hugh Jackman to star as Sen. Gary Hart in political drama “The Frontrunner” Jackman starred in Fox’s “Logan,” which grossed $618 million worldwide for Fox. He will next be seen in “The Greatest Showman,” a biopic of P.T. Barnum.
"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56 Nyqvist broke into American movies with his role as a nuclear scientist in "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol".
Macron, Trump to respond jointly in case of Syria chemical attack The French foreign ministry refused to say whether it had information about possible preparations by for a chemical attack.
AMC renews “Better Call Saul” for season 4 In season 3, the series pulled in average 3.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million among adults 25-54 and 1.7 million adults.