AMC renews “Better Call Saul” for season 4

June 28, 2017 - 10:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - AMC is keeping "Better Call Saul" close. The network announced on Tuesday, June 27 that it has handed out a 10-episode season 4 order for the "Breaking Bad" prequel, AceShowbiz said.

"Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, 'S'all good, man,' " said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, in a statement. "Congratulations to Vince [Gilligan], Peter [Gould], Bob [Odenkirk] and everyone involved with 'Better Call Saul'. Bring on season four!"

The exciting news was also shared through the series' official Twitter account. It posted a picture featuring Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). "S'all good, man! #BetterCallSaul renewed for a fourth season," wrote the account.

"Better Call Saul" wrapped season 3 with a surprising finale. The episode suggested that it might be the last episode featuring Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) as the series grew closer to connecting to "Breaking Bad".

In season 3, the series pulled in average 3.7 million total viewers, including 1.9 million among adults 25-54 and 1.7 million adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic, when factoring in three days of delayed viewing. It was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, including outstanding drama series and outstanding actor in a drama series for Bob.

Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios produce the series, while Vince, Peter, Mark Johnson and Mellisa Bernstein executive produce along with "Breaking Bad" alums Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison.

