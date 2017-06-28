"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star Michael Nyqvist dies at 56

PanARMENIAN.Net - Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" films died on Tuesday, June 27 after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56.

"On behalf of Michael Nyqvist's representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family," said the Swedish actor's representative Jenny Tversky in a statement.

"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him," the statement continued. "He is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur."

Nyqvist played Mikael Blomkvist in "Millennium", a Swedish six-part TV series based on Stieg Larsson's books of the same name which was later expanded into three movies, "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", "The Girl Who Played with Fire" and "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest". Daniel Craig played Nyqvist's character in the American remake of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)".

Nyqvist broke into American movies with his role as a nuclear scientist in "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol". He also starred opposite Keanu Reeves in "John Wick", playing a Russian mob boss. Nyqvist's other feature film credits include "Frank & Lola" (2016), "Disconnect" (2013), "Europa Report" (2013) and "Hunter Killer" (2017).

The Swedish actor published a critically-acclaimed autobiographical memoir titled "Just After Dreaming" ("Nar barnet lagt sig" in Swedish) back in 2010. The book is a compilation of memories from his childhood, his experiences in theater school as well as his experience of tracking down his biological parents at age 30.