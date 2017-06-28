Hugh Jackman to star as Sen. Gary Hart in political drama “The Frontrunner”
June 28, 2017 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hugh Jackman will star as Sen. Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s political drama “The Frontrunner”, Variety said.
Hart was the frontrunner during the early stages of the 1988 race for the Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was rocked by revelations of an extramarital affair with Donna Rice. The Colorado senator then dropped out of the race.
Matt Bai, Jay Carson, and Reitman wrote the screenplay, based on Bai’s book “All the Truth Is Out,” which chronicles Hart’s rise and dramatic fall. Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who had been trailing Hart, won the Democratic nomination and then lost to Republican George H.W. Bush.
“The Frontrunner” is being produced by Jason Reitman and Helen Estabrook through their Right of Way Films in partnership with Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert.
Jackman starred in Fox’s “Logan,” which grossed $618 million worldwide for Fox. He will next be seen in “The Greatest Showman,” a biopic of P.T. Barnum.
Reitman’s first film, “Thank You for Smoking,” was set in the world of Washington, D.C., lobbyists. He was nominated for Academy Awards for directing “Juno” and “Up in the Air.” He’s in post-production on “Tully,” which stars Charlize Theron and is written by Diablo Cody.
New York subway train derails, leaves dozens injured The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the city's aging public transit system, said the situation was under investigation.