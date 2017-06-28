“GOT” star Gwendoline Christie joins Robert Zemeckis drama
June 28, 2017 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie has joined Steve Carell in the untitled Robert Zemeckis project, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol”, Variety said.
Diane Kruger, Leslie Mann and Janelle Monae are also starring in the movie. Carell will star as a man who builds a miniature World War II village as a way to recover from a violent assault. Christie will be his caretaker in the story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.
Christie is well known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and stars opposite Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss in “Top of the Lake.” She appeared as Captain Phasma in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and will return for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Zemeckis directs and produces from a screenplay he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner also produce, alongside Cherylanne Martin.
The film is executive produced by Malmberg and Jackie Levine. The documentary won awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and SXSW.
Maradith Frenkel, vice president of production, and Chloe Yellin, director of development, will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.
Top stories
In October 2016, Charles Aznavour was given an honorary Hollywood star presented by California's Armenians.
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Partner news
Latest news
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia NA elections The complaints are related to numerous violations of objective and subjective electoral right registered by citizen observers.
NATO's Stoltenberg says non-U.S. 2017 defence spending to rise 4.3% European NATO allies and Canada will increase defence spending this year by 4.3 percent, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
Yahoo Mail debuts complete overhaul, unveils Yahoo Mail Pro There are also new stationary opinions, and the ability to use Twitter’s emoji set from their open-source library.
AMD and NVIDIA go after Bitcoin miners with new video cards The two boards use special dual ball bearing fans that are smoother-running and more dust-resistant.