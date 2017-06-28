“Modern Family” to helm road-trip comedy “Besties” for DreamWorks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Veteran TV director Gail Mancuso will helm road-trip comedy Besties for DreamWorks Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Written by Cassie Daniels and Mark Bartosic, the script follows a woman who embarks on an epic road trip with her best friends to break up the wedding of her childhood crush after discovering a long-lost love note.

Ivan Reitman and Ali Bell are producing the project, with Tom Pollock executive producing.

The pic will be distributed by Universal and is eyeing a late 2017 production start.

Mancuso has directed over 300 television episodes, including Modern Family, 30 Rock and Roseanne. She has received three Emmy nominations, winning for outstanding director for a comedy in 2013 and 2014 for Modern Family. Mancuso also has received three DGA noms for directorial achievement in a comedy series.