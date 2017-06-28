Armenian justice minister hails 'opposition’s deferment of revolution'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said he welcomes announcements of the opposition which vowed a revolution “in several months.”

“For years, those speaking about velvet regime change promised a revolution ‘tomorrow,’ and now they are at least postponing [such plans] by several months,” Harutyunyan said commenting on the Heritage party’s recent announcement.

According to him, the phrase “velvet regime change” doesn’t mean anything to him at all.

At the same time, the minister welcomed healthy criticism as such.

“It forces authorities to be more flexible and see the gaps, and I welcome any constructive statements,” Aysor.am cited Harutyunyan as saying on Wednesday, June 28.

The lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years makes the Heritage party brace for extraordinary “velvet regime change,” the opposition party said in a declaration adopted on Sunday.