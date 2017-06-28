Ed Sheeran announces massive EU stadium tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fresh from his huge Glastonbury headlining slot at the weekend, Ed Sheeran has announced details of a massive UK, Ireland and EU stadium tour, NME reveals.

Sheeran played a stellar headline set on the Sunday of Glasto, and now he’ll be playing a huge run of stadium shows calling at Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff and London’s Wembley Stadium, where he’ll play two concerts.

“You might expect Sheeran to be overwhelmed at any point during a show this massive, but he isn’t,” NME wrote in a review of his Glastonbury set. “He was born to play stages like this, and tonight, he quietly and competently offers a masterclass in how to do it. You can argue about whether Ed Sheeran is the right kind of pop star, but it’s pointless because he does it himself in the hyper ‘Take It Back’, in which he sings: “I’m a singer that you never wanna see shirtless.”

“Don’t be fooled by that, or by the moment, early on, when he asks everyone in the crowd to light their phone torches so he can see how many there are. He knew we’d all be there.”

Sheeran had teased the announcement yesterday (June 27) with a somewhat bizarre Instagram post. Check out his full list of UK and Ireland 2018 stadium gigs below.

Wednesday 9 May – Belfast, Boucher Playing Fields

Saturday 12 May – Galway, Pearse Stadium

Sunday 13 May – Galway, Pearse Stadium

Wednesday 16 May – Dublin, Phoenix Park

Friday 18 May – Dublin, Phoenix Park

Thursday 24 May – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

Friday 1 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park

Friday 8 June – Newcastle, St James’ Park

Friday 15 June – London, Wembley Stadium

Saturday 16 June – London, Wembley Stadium

Friday 22 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium