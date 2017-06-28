Lana Del Rey previews new song “Cherry”
June 28, 2017 - 17:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has previewed a song from her upcoming album called ‘Cherry’, NME reports.
The singer is gearing up to release her forthcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘ next month (July 21). It will be her fourth major label LP.
Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration and ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’.
Having previously performed ‘Cherry’ live, Del Rey has now unveiled a preview of the studio version via V magazine’s Instagram. See below.
Del Rey also recently previewed a new track called ‘Change’ and an A$AP Rocky collaboration.
Speaking to Stevie Nicks for her V interview, Lana talked about making music in the current political climate, saying: “Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy. If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything.”
She also said that she feels “lucky to be able to speak my mind through music right in the present moment”.
In a previous interview with BBC Radio 1, Del Rey revealed that her album will be her longest project to date with 18 songs in total. She described the album sound as mixing “more acoustic sound to a heavier beatsy darker sound that’s similar to ‘Born to Die’”.
