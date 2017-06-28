Moscow urges international action to combat cyber crime
June 28, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cyber attacks like the one which hit Russia and other countries on Tuesday, June 27 underline the need for a concerted international action to fight cyber crime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
Tuesday's cyber attack caused no serious problems at a corporate or state level in Russia, Peskov also told a conference call with reporters.
He said the Kremlin had no information about the origin of that attack.
As reported earlier, the automatic radiation monitoring system at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was hit by the cyber attack and monitoring was being carried out manually.
