Iraqi retakes two Mosul neighborhoods from Islamic State
June 28, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraq's military said on Wednesday, June 28 it had retaken two more neighborhoods from Islamic State in Mosul's Old City, bringing it closer to total control of the city, Reuters reports.
The army's 16th infantry division captured Hadarat al-Saada and al-Ahmadiyya, northwest of the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque which the militants destroyed last week. Islamic State still controls the mosque's grounds and about half of the last territory it runs in the Old City.
Federal police and elite units of the Counter-Terrorism Service have also been fighting inside the district's maze of narrow alleyways since the battle began 10 days ago.
The military estimates up to 350 militants are dug in among civilians in wrecked houses and crumbling infrastructure. They are trying to slow the advance of Iraqi forces by laying booby traps and using suicide bombers and snipers.
Those residents who have escaped say many of the civilians trapped behind Islamic State lines - put at 50,000 by the Iraqi military - are in a desperate situation with little food, water or medicines.
A U.S.-led international coalition is providing air and ground support in the eight-month-old offensive.
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
ITV, Amazon team for new “Vanity Fair” adaptation with Olivia Cooke Amazon and ITV have joined forces on the seven-part small-screen version of the book by William Makepeace Thackeray.
Oliver Stone’s “The Putin Interviews” picked up internationally “The Putin Interviews” went out on Showtime in the U.S. earlier this month over four nights and was simulcast on Sky in Britain and Germany.
Elle Fanning turns her dream into reality in new “Leap!” trailer (video) The trailer and the movie centers on an 11-year-old orphaned girl who lives in Brittany and moves to Paris to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer.
Armenia’s Yelk vows to do its best to prevent president from becoming PM Armenia’s Yelk bloc will do its best to prevent president Serzh Sargsyan from becoming prime minister in 2018, Aram Sargsyan said.