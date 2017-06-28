"The Greatest Showman" new trailer features Hugh Jackman (video)
June 28, 2017 - 18:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twentieth Century Fox unveils the first trailer for upcoming P.T. Barnum biopic "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman. The trailer offers a first look at P.T. Barnum (Hugh)'s circus which features a montage of dancing sequences and high-flying circus acts, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer begins with P.T. being fired from his job before he gets the idea to assemble his own circus crew. "Every one of us is special and nobody is like anyone else. That's the point of my show," P.T. says. "No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else."
"The Greatest Showman" is an original musical centers on P.T. Barnum and his poverty-stricken childhood to the launch of his first circus in New York. Featuring original music from "La La Land" and "Dear Evan Hanson" duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya Coleman.
The movie is slated to hit U.S. theaters on Christmas Day.
