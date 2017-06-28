Elle Fanning turns her dream into reality in new “Leap!” trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new trailer for animated movie "Leap!" has been released by The Weinstein Company. Making its way out via USA Today, the video is set to Carly Rae Jepsen's song "Cut to the Feeling" that adds the feel-good vibe to the fun scenes from the movie, AceShowbiz said.

The trailer and the movie centers on 11-year-old Felicie Milliner (voiced by Elle Fanning), an orphaned girl who lives in Brittany and moves to Paris to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer. With nothing left to lose, Felicie takes a big risk: she 'borrows' a spoiled brats identity and enters the Opera Ballet School.

But how long can she be someone else? Mentored by the tough and mysterious cleaner, Odette, Felicie learns that talent is not enough - it takes hard work to be better than her ruthless, conniving fellow students. That and friendship. Felicie's inventive, exhausting and charismatic best friend Victor also has a dream: becoming a famous inventor. Together, they both encourage each other to reach for the stars.

Nat Wolff voices Victor, Maddie Ziegler voices Camille, Felicie's conniving classmate, and Carly Rae Jepsen lends her voice to Odette. Directed by Eric Summer and Eric Warin, the adventure movie is set to hit theaters across the nation on August 30.