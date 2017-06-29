Twitch’s mobile app getting major overhaul

PanARMENIAN.Net - Game streaming service Twitch is making some big changes to its app on iOS and Android. The overhaul will include a number of features the company says have been long-requested by fans. That includes major functionality tweaks, like the ability to stream directly on mobile from the app, as well as more aesthetic changes, like the addition of a dark mode, The Verge reports.

Here’s the full list of new features, according to Twitch:

Navigation bars: easier access to features including “live,” “pulse,” and “browse”

Pulse: “Twitch’s new content recommendation and discovery feed”

Swipe Surfing: new swiping gesture that lets you quickly do things like select new streams or access playlists

Instant playlists: “A collection of content accessible by swiping down on the screen”

Mobile Streaming: a new option that lets streamers start a stream directly to their channel via the Twitch app on mobile

Language ranking: featured streams organized based on certain languages and regions

Dark mode

Notifications: mobile notifications now match the desktop experience

Twitch says the new version of the app is rolling out now, and should be available to everyone by early July.