Twitch’s mobile app getting major overhaul
June 29, 2017 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Game streaming service Twitch is making some big changes to its app on iOS and Android. The overhaul will include a number of features the company says have been long-requested by fans. That includes major functionality tweaks, like the ability to stream directly on mobile from the app, as well as more aesthetic changes, like the addition of a dark mode, The Verge reports.
Here’s the full list of new features, according to Twitch:
Twitch says the new version of the app is rolling out now, and should be available to everyone by early July.
Top stories
Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo to introduce Alexa into your apartment, now might be a good time to pick an Echo up.
Users created so-called “Finstagrams” — private Instagram accounts followed only a handful of their closest friends.
The source did not elaborate further on the phone including pricing. A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.
Partner news
Latest news
Adele hints her current “25” tour might be her last Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
Saturn Awards 2017: “Walking Dead”, “Westworld” top TV winners "Westworld" was declared Best Science Fiction Television Series, edging out "The 100" and "Timeless" among others.
Labour Party loses vote on UK austerity, pay cap The failed Labour amendment challenged a cap on public sector pay rises of a below-inflation 1 percent a year.
“My Little Pony” trailer features Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana and more (video) The trailer introduces Tara Strong as Twilight Sparkle, an alicorn princess who spreads friendship and harmony throughout Equestria.