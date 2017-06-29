“My Little Pony” trailer features Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana and more (video)
June 29, 2017 - 15:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has released the first full trailer for "My Little Pony: The Movie" for fans' viewing pleasure. The nearly-two-and-a-half minute video gives a closer look at the world of Equestria and all your favorite residents of Ponyville, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer introduces Tara Strong as Twilight Sparkle, an alicorn princess who spreads friendship and harmony throughout Equestria. Her homeland is "filled with magic, music and most importantly friendship." Her life "is perfect," before her town of Ponyville is threatened by the Storm King, a satyr-like conqueror whose voice is provided by Liev Schreiber.
In order to stop the threat, Princess Twilight Sparkle enlists the help of her friends, Applejack (Ashleigh Ball), Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh), Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman), Fluttershy (Andrea) and Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain). The movie also features Emily Blunt as Tempest Shadow, a broken-horn unicorn and lieutenant to the Storm King, Zoe Saldana as Captain Celaeno and Sia Furler as Songbird Serenade.
Directed by Jayson Thiessen based on the beloved toy franchise, "My Little Pony: The Movie" is coming to theaters in the United States on October 6, with Sia also performing an original song. Other stars providing the voices of the ponies and the manes in the upcoming animated flick include Michael Pena, Kristin Chenoweth, Uzo Aduba and Taye Diggs.
