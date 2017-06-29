Saturn Awards 2017: “Walking Dead”, “Westworld” top TV winners

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 43rd Annual Saturn Awards was held on Wednesday, June 28 in Burbank, California. Hosted by "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Sean Gunn, the event saw "The Walking Dead" coming out as the biggest winner in TV field, AceShowbiz said.

The hit AMC series collected three awards, beating its sister show "Fear the Walking Dead" and the likes of "American Horror Story: Roanoke" and "The Exorcist" to be named Best Horror Television Series. It won two other awards in Best Actor and Best Guest Performance on a Television Series categories for Andrew Lincoln's and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's performances respectively.

"Westworld" was declared Best Science Fiction Television Series, edging out "The 100" and "Timeless" among others. Its cast member Ed Harris won over co-star Jeffrey Wright, Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead") and Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones") to pick up the Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series Award.

"Supergirl" also grabbed two prizes, for Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series and Best Actress on a Television Series (Melissa Benoist). The series beat out "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "Arrow", "The Flash", "Gotham" and "Legion" for the former title.

"Outlander" held onto its title as Best Fantasy Television Series, while "Marvel's Daredevil" was succeeded by another Marvel-Netflix series, "Luke Cage", as Best New Media Television Series. "Riverdale" was hailed as Best Action/Thriller Television Series in its freshman season, while its star KJ Apa won the Breakthrough Performance Award.

Presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, the annual event is held to honor the best in science fiction, fantasy, horror and other genres in film, television, home media releases and theatre. This year's ceremony included a tribute to Adam West and Roger Moore in In Memoriam segment.