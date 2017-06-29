Britain wants Northern Ireland political deal 'as soon as possible'
June 29, 2017 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of issues remain outstanding between Northern Irish politicians ahead of a deadline to restore a power-sharing executive, Britain's Northern Ireland minister said on Thursday, June 29, calling for a solution "as soon as possible", Reuters reports,
The province's parties face a deadline of 1500 GMT (11.00 a.m. ET) to reach an agreement and James Brokenshire did not set a fresh time line for the talks.
Ireland's foreign minister said negotiations would continue and that an agreement was still within reach.
"Much progress has been made but a number of issues remain outstanding. All efforts continue to be directed to provide for the restoration of devolved government as soon as possible. That prize remains achievable," Brokenshire told reporters, without taking any questions.
Photo. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
