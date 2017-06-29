Netflix renews “F Is for Family” for season 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Netflix animated comedy series “F Is for Family” has been renewed for a third season, Variety reports.

The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price. Burr tweeted the news on Wednesday, June 28 saying, “Really happy to announce there will be a season 3 of FIFF. Thanks to everyone for watching! @netflix #FIsForFamily #gaumontTV”

The series follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970’s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people’s minds. Burr voices family patriarch Frank, while Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell also provide voices on the series.

Burr also executive produces along with Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Price, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn from Wild West Television are co-executive producers on the series.

The series marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and Burr. The streaming service has run four of Burr’s stand up comedy specials, including “I’m Sorry You Feel That Way,” which was released in January.

The renewal for “F Is for Family” comes on the heels of a series order for another comedy set in the past: “Everything Sucks,” which follows two groups of high school misfits in 1990’s Oregon. That series stars Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini. Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan created the series, and will both serve as executive producers.