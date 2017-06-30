Google Play sale offers substantive discounts on apps, movies and more

PanARMENIAN.Net - Google Play store announced substantive discounts on movies, television shows, apps, games, books and music all wrapped up in a massive summer-themed sale, Engadget reveals.

You can rent any one movie from Google's catalog for $0.99, including big new releases like Beauty and the Beast, Logan and Get Out, each typically going for $4.99.

Unfortunately, that deal will only extend to the first rental; the discount does not apply to more than one flick. If serial television is more your style, though, Google Play has those for 50 percent off. There are also discounts of up to 80 percent on premium mobile games, too, like Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, Final Fantasy Tactics and Reigns. Apps with subscriptions, like the New York Times, Runtastic, Memrise, NeuroNation or TuneIn are all at 50 percent off for one year, too. Books can be had for 50 to 80 percent off, as well, with a wide variety of different genres on sale. Plus, you can keep the tunes bumping all summer with a free, 4-month Google Play Music subscription.

The sale on apps, games, books and music runs through July 6th, while the special movie rental prices will continue until July 13th. All offers must be redeemed by August 13th. You'll get your discount when you check out, and you can watch your rentals anywhere, including offline, on your phone, laptop, tablet and any other supported Android devices, Engadget said.