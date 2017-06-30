Karabakh meeting ‘possible’ in July, Armenia foreign minister says
June 30, 2017 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian doesn’t rule out a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in July.
The minister told reporters on Friday, June 30 that such a meeting “is possible.”
Earlier, Nalbandian was answering questions from National Assembly MPs concerning the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.
In response to a question about whether the Armenian foreign ministry is taking the necessary steps to have Karabakh participate in the peace talks, Nalbandian said the answer is written down in all the documents which are now kept in the OSCE office.
“Those documents will be published one day and you’ll see that all of them stipulate that Karabakh representatives must participate in the development of a peace treaty and negotiations,” Nalbandian said, according to Aysor.am.
“It is impossible to reach an agreement without Artsakh.”
