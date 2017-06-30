Netflix announces Wachowskis’ “Sense8” two-hour finale special

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Sense8" has a parting gift for its fans. A two-hour finale is in the works to wrap up the sci-fi series, which was abruptly canceled by Netflix earlier this month after two seasons. The special is set to be released in 2018 on the streaming service, AceShowbiz reports.

Co-creator Lana Wachowski announced the special in a letter shared via the show's official Twitter and Facebook accounts. "The outpouring of love and grief that came in the wake of the news that Sense8 would not be continuing was so intense that I often found myself unable to open my own email," she wrote. She admitted that the show's cancellation "hollowed me out."

Wachowski said that "improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life." She continued, "It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two hour special released next year."

"Now let's go find out what happens to Wolfgang [Max Riemelt]," she concluded the letter.

"Sense8", centering on eight characters that live in different cities around the world who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by this experience, has developed a passionate fan base due to its diverse cast, LGBTQ-positive themes and exploration of issues involving politics, gender and religion. The show stars Toby Onwmere, Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith.