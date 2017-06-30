Demonic doll returns in "Cult of Chucky" first trailer (video)
June 30, 2017 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This Halloween is going to be creepier with the return of Chucky. Four years after its last movie "Curse of Chucky", the demonic doll is back in "Cult of Chucky" that features some familiar faces, including Nica (Fiona Dourif), Chucky's now grown-up nemesis Andy (Alex Vincent) and Chucky's bloodthirsty bride Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly). The first trailer is now out for your viewing pleasure, AceShowbiz reports.
Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic "tool" to facilitate his patients' group sessions - an all-too-familiar "Good Guy" doll with an innocently smiling face - a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn't crazy after all.
Andy Barclay, Chucky's now-grown-up nemesis from the original "Child's Play", races to Nica's aid. But to save her he'll have to get past Tiffany, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.
The trailer arrives in two versions, the red band and the green band version. The red band version offers glimpses of some gory murder scenes, including Chucky cutting off a head and Chucky sticking its hand through the back of someone's head. Director Don Mancini previously promised that the seventh installment would be Chucky's bloodiest outing to date.
Brad Dourif returns as the voice of Chucky. "Cult of Chucky" will be released October 3 on unrated Blu-ray, DVD and digital.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran foreign minister says U.S. ban targets ‘grandmothers’ Remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif came after the Trump administration set criteria for visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority nations.
Heritage party chief ready to discuss Armenia’s future ‘with RPA leader’ Commenting on his own words, Hovannisian said he only accepts president Serzh Sargsyan as the legitimate leader of RPA.
Nike confirms it is opening an Amazon shop Nike will be able to "elevate the way the brand is presented" by gaining more control over how its products are marketed on the site.
Demand for Qatar to close down Al Jazeera 'unacceptable,' UN says UN High Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein is "extremely concerned by the demand that Qatar close down the Al Jazeera network.