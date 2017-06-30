St Vincent releases her latest single “New York” (video)
June 30, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net - St Vincent has released her latest single ‘New York’, NME reveals.
The single was previously teased during her live performances last year, but it’s the first time that it has received an official release.
The track, which sees Annie Clark reminiscing on the “only motherfucker in this city who can handle me”, comes ahead of a planned European tour in October this year, including stop-offs in Manchester, London, and Dublin.
She’s also been working on a new album, her follow-up to 2014’s self-titled record – which was named NME’s album of the year.
Describing the upcoming record, she teased that it was the “deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done”.
“I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded — especially now that we have such high stakes form a political and geo-political standpoint”, she said.
“The personal is political and there the political can’t help but influence the art. And only music that has something pretty real to say is gonna cut the mustard.”
Earlier this year, she also hit out at the Grammys, joining the likes of Sufjan Stevens in accusing them of racism for not allowing Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ to win album of the year.
