Uber shows off its upgraded fleet of autonomous trucks
July 1, 2017 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uber's interest in self-driving vehicles doesn't begin or end at taxis, which is why it's developing a platform for autonomous trucks, too. A year on from the company's, controversial purchase of Otto, and Uber has unveiled its second-generation big rig with a wholly upgraded set of sensors. Including an entirely new, 64-channel LIDAR array that was purchased off the shelf, from Velodyne, Engadet said citing TechCrunch.
Anthony Levandowski led Google's self-driving car unit, Waymo, until leaving to found his own startup, Otto. That company was designed to build an autonomous truck, explaining that there was a clearer business case for an autopilot for long, relatively uneventful, highway journeys. Uber subsequently purchased Otto a few months later, which raised eyebrows across the globe as to what was going on.
According to Google, the whole deal was a scam, accusing Levandowski of appropriating Google's trade secrets and using Otto as a vehicle to smuggle the tech to Uber, a charge it denies. Even worse, the prodigious engineer stands accused of appropriating 14,000 confidential Google documents before leaving his former employer. The lawsuit rages on, with Uber being forced to let Levandowski go -- although the rest of Otto's employees are now part of Uber's advanced technologies group.
According to Uber's Alden Woodrow, it wasn't the scuffle between Uber and Google that prompted the switch to Velodyne's sensors. The new sensor, however, will enable the new trucks to make better decisions about its local environment and how to proceed. The vehicles are currently being tested in San Francisco and its surrounding environs.
Photo: Uber
Top stories
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Changes includes major functionality tweaks, like the ability to stream directly on mobile from the app, as well as more aesthetic changes.
Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Amazon Echo to introduce Alexa into your apartment, now might be a good time to pick an Echo up.
Partner news
Latest news
Greek central bank cuts growth outlook, warns of risks Greece's public debt levels are presently at 180 percent of GDP. It has received three bailouts since 2010, and the latest runs out in mid-2018.
Almost 500,000 Syrian refugees return to their homes in 2017 - UN More than 300,000 Syrians have lost their lives in the war, which began with anti-government protests.
U.S. warns hacking campaign against nuclear, energy sectors The U.S. government warned industrial firms this week about a hacking campaign targeting the nuclear and energy sectors.
Neil Young unveils new song and video, “Children Of Destiny” (video) Featuring a 56-piece orchestra, it’s a political number, Young commanding his audience to “Stand up for what you believe / Resist the powers that be.”