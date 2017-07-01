Adele cancels final two London shows over damaged vocal cords
July 1, 2017 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adele has cancelled the last two shows of her 123-stop world tour after damaging her vocal cords, NME said.
The star has been touring her 2015 album ’25’ since February 2016, and in a note shared just after midnight today (July 1) she said: “on medical advice I am simply unable to perform over the weekend.”
On Wednesday and Thursday of this week (June 28 & 29) Adele played two of her tour’s final four dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, and in her note she explained: “I’ve struggled vocally both nights”.
In her statement she added that she was “devastated” and said that if the cancelled Wembley gigs tonight and tomorrow (July 1 & 2) cannot be rescheduled, refunds will be offered to ticket-holders.
A handwritten note from Adele in the programme of her Wembley shows earlier this week suggested that she may never tour again.
“Touring is a peculiar thing,” she wrote, “it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.”
She described her 123-stop world tour as “an absolute thrill and pleasure” but added: “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”
Adele’s ’25’ album has now sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide.
