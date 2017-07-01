Neil Young unveils new song and video, “Children Of Destiny” (video)
July 1, 2017 - 14:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Neil Young has shared a politically charged new song, titled ‘Children Of Destiny’, and an accompanying music video, NME reports.
The iconic musician’s new release is the first since last year’s ‘Peace Trail’ album. Featuring a 56-piece orchestra, it’s a political number, Young commanding his audience to “Stand up for what you believe / Resist the powers that be.”
Young has also shared an accompanying music video for the clip, which cuts between footage of the worldwide Women’s March earlier this year. Recorded with Promise Of The Real (a band which features Willy Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson), you can stream ‘Children Of Destiny’ below.
A representative for Neil Young recently provided more details about the singer’s ill-health after Young was forced to pull out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this April 7.
The Rock Hall made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that retired late-night talk show host David Letterman had agreed to take Young’s place. It was announced in January that Young would induct the band but the musician is said to have suffered an undisclosed illness.
Young’s representatives confirmed to Pitchfork that he “has not been feeling well, but his illness is nothing major.”
Young and Pearl Jam have had a long friendship and working partnership, with the band joining forces to play Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards. Pearl Jam regularly cover the song on tour and members of the group played on Young’s 1995 album ‘Mirror Ball’.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Bitcoin accepted at New York pre-school Bitcoin is a digital currency that was first used in the real world in 2010. As acceptance has grown, so has its value.
Greek central bank cuts growth outlook, warns of risks Greece's public debt levels are presently at 180 percent of GDP. It has received three bailouts since 2010, and the latest runs out in mid-2018.
Almost 500,000 Syrian refugees return to their homes in 2017 - UN More than 300,000 Syrians have lost their lives in the war, which began with anti-government protests.
Google accidentally pushed Bluetooth update for Home speaker early When the update does roll out for real, you’ll be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker — something that Amazon’s Echo has already been capable of for a while.