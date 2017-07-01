Neil Young unveils new song and video, “Children Of Destiny”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Neil Young has shared a politically charged new song, titled ‘Children Of Destiny’, and an accompanying music video, NME reports.

The iconic musician’s new release is the first since last year’s ‘Peace Trail’ album. Featuring a 56-piece orchestra, it’s a political number, Young commanding his audience to “Stand up for what you believe / Resist the powers that be.”

Young has also shared an accompanying music video for the clip, which cuts between footage of the worldwide Women’s March earlier this year. Recorded with Promise Of The Real (a band which features Willy Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson), you can stream ‘Children Of Destiny’ below.

A representative for Neil Young recently provided more details about the singer’s ill-health after Young was forced to pull out of inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this April 7.

The Rock Hall made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that retired late-night talk show host David Letterman had agreed to take Young’s place. It was announced in January that Young would induct the band but the musician is said to have suffered an undisclosed illness.

Young’s representatives confirmed to Pitchfork that he “has not been feeling well, but his illness is nothing major.”

Young and Pearl Jam have had a long friendship and working partnership, with the band joining forces to play Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards. Pearl Jam regularly cover the song on tour and members of the group played on Young’s 1995 album ‘Mirror Ball’.