Google accidentally pushed Bluetooth update for Home speaker early
July 1, 2017 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google announced that it would be updating its Google Home virtual assistant / speaker with Bluetooth audio support at I/O earlier this year, and now that update has accidentally begun to roll out to some Home owners, The Verge reports citing Android Police. At this time, Google hasn’t announced when it will actually be releasing Bluetooth support for the Google Home.
When the update does roll out for real, you’ll be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker — something that Amazon’s Echo has already been capable of for a while, although Google’s own home speaker has supported the company’s Chromecast Audio standard since launch. The new addition of Bluetooth, however, should greatly widen the number of compatible devices that will work with Home for music streaming, as well as allow it to be used as a speaker even without Wi-Fi.
