“Dear White People” renewed for season 2 at Netflix
July 1, 2017 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Dear White People” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Variety said.
Based on Justin Simien’s critically-acclaimed film of the same name, the series is set at a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. A group of students of color must navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness, and activism in the millennial age.
The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Production on the ten-episode second season is slated to begin later this year.
Simien created the series in addition to executive producing. Yvette Lee Bowser will also return as showrunner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev again executive producing. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, which also produces “Orange Is the New Black,” for Netflix. Lionsgate’s Roadside Attractions released the original movie.
The film version began life in 2012 as a concept trailer, which Simien paid for with his tax refund. The crowd-funded movie went on to win the U .S. dramatic special jury award for breakthrough talent at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.
Earlier this week, Netflix also renewed the animated comedy series “F Is for Family,” which hails from co-creators Bill Burr and Michael Price. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that the recently-canceled “Sense8” will receive a two-hour finale special in 2018 in response to an online fan campaign to revive the show.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh's ruling DPA nominates Bako Sahakyan for president Bako Sahakyan, who is currently the leader of Nagorno Karabakh, is the only presidential hopeful for now.
U.S.-backed SDF forces launch new attack on IS in Syria's Raqa Al-Senaa is key for both the SDF and IS because it is adjacent to the city centre, where most IS fighters are thought to be holed up.
UN chief strikes upbeat note as Cyprus talks continue Guterres said in a statement that he had held a "positive, results-oriented" meeting with Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akıncı.
Erdogan slams Turkish opposition as 'justice march' nears Istanbul Some analysts have seen the 450-kilometre trek from Ankara to Istanbul led by CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a challenge to Erdogan.