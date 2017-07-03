Same-sex marriages registered abroad are valid in Armenia
July 3, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Marriage certificates registering the union between two people of the same sex abroad are valid in Armenia, the justice ministry told PanARMENIAN.Net in an emailed statement on Monday, July 3.
According to the Family Code, marriages between Armenian citizens, those between Armenian citizens and foreigners or stateless persons, which have been registered outside Armenia, are valid inside the country after consular legalization.
Also, the Code stipulates that marriages registered in another country which are in line with that particular state’s legislation, are valid in Armenia.
It turns out that in the event of obtaining consular legalization, marriages registered outside Armenia are valid, regardless of the sex of the spouses, as the article makes no reference to the sexes whatsoever.
