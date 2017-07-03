Saudi, allies extend Qatar deadline by 48 hours
July 3, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia and its allies said early Monday, July 3 that they had decided to extend by 48 hours the deadline for Qatar to accept their list of demands to lift a de facto blockade, AFP reports.
With the deadline expiring at midnight Sunday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed to give Doha an extension to respond positively to their demands.
The move came after a request by the Kuwaiti emir who is acting as mediator in the Gulf crisis, according to a joint statement issued by the official Saudi SPA news agency.
The Kuwaiti government had requested the extension following Qatar's announcement that it was due to hand over its response to the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Monday.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt announced on June 5 they were severing ties with their Gulf neighbour, sparking the worst diplomatic crisis to hit the region in decades.
They accused Doha of supporting extremism and of being too close to regional arch-rival Iran, which Qatar has strongly denied.
On June 22 they presented a list of 13 demands and gave Doha 10 days to comply.
Doha has so far indicated that it rejects the demands.
