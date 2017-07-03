Kaspersky willing to turn over source code to U.S. govt.
July 3, 2017 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eugene Kaspersky is willing to turn over computer code to United States authorities to prove that his company's security products have not been compromised by the Russian government, The Hill reported citing The Associated Press.
“If the United States needs, we can disclose the source code,” said the creator of beleaguered Moscow-based computer security company Kaspersky Lab in an interview with the AP.
“Anything I can do to prove that we don’t behave maliciously I will do it.”
For software firms, source code is generally a closely guarded secret.
Kaspersky Lab has been the subject of lawmaker skepticism in recent months due to its suspected relationship with the Russian government. It has been a frequent topic of conversation for the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act bans the use of Kaspersky Lab products by the Department of Defense.
There is no public evidence that Kaspersky has been compromised by the Russian government. However, Eugene Kaspersky was educated at a KGB-backed school and served in Russian military intelligence. He also maintains close friendships with Russian government and intelligence officials.
Kaspersky has offered to testify in front of Congress to assuage any concerns.
His company maintains international research facilities, including a presence in the United States. Last week, the FBI visited the homes of more than 10 employees to ask about connections between the U.S. operation and the Russian corporate offices.
Kaspersky products are used in a variety of state and federal government facilities.
