Yelk bloc: Clear roadmap necessary for removing Armenian president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmaker from Yelk bloc has said that a certain roadmap is necessary for removing president Serzh Sargsyan and ruling Republican party of Armenia (RPA) from power and promised that the alliance will publish the formula as soon as it finds it.

Yelk bloc declared earlier that it will do its best to prevent president Sargsyan from becoming prime minister in 2018. Another opposition party, Heritage has said it’s bracing for a velvet regime change.

Commenting on Heritage’s calls for joining forces, the MP said a certain roadmap is necessary to achieve their goal.

“They treat the people as a bunch of objects and tell them to take to the streets and fight, and then abandon them for some reason,” RFE/RL Armenian Service cited Mirzoyan as saying.

“We need a clear roadmap of what we’re going to do after launching our struggle.”

According to him, the bloc has never said they will submit a proposal by all means.

“Whenever we find a formula for removing Serzh Sargsyan from power, we’ll publish it, because openness and transparency are the fundamental principles of our activity," the lawmaker added.