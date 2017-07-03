Motorola announces Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod

PanARMENIAN.Net - During a press event in Ghana, West Africa where Motorola announced the 2016 Moto Z, Moto C, Moto E, and Moto G, the company also announced its upcoming Moto 360 Camera Moto-Mod for the Moto Z Smartphones, TechDroider reports.

The Moto 360 is a 360-degree Camera module with two lenses which gets attached to the 16-pins magnetic connector of the Moto Z. For now, we don't have any information regarding the specifications and availability of the Moto 360 Camera module.

The Moto 360 Camera Moto Mod is having a white back with a 360-degree camera attached to it, which will allow Moto Z users to take 360-degree videos and Images.