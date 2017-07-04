North Korea test-launches ballistic missile ahead of G20 summit

PanARMENIAN.Net - North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, July 4, South Korean and U.S. officials said, days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programs, Reuters reports.

The missile flew 930 kilometers (580 miles) before landing in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the South Korean military and Japanese government said. Tokyo strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions.

The U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked the "single launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile" for 37 minutes near an airfield in Panghyon, about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of the North's capital, Pyongyang.

North Korea said it will make a major announcement on Tuesday at 3:30 pm local time (0630 GMT), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who convened a national security council meeting, said the missile was believed to be an intermediate range type, but the military was also looking at the possibility it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped ICBM capable of hitting the United States, ignoring repeated warnings from the international community.

North Korea has conducted four missile tests since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May, vowing to use dialogue as well as pressure to bring Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs under control.